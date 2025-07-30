Trader dies by suicide in Moradabad after encroachment drive; UP Deputy CM meets family

Moradabad (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old commission agent, believed to be a BJP activist, allegedly died by suicide here with relatives saying he was distressed after his shop was brought down during an anti-encroachment drive at the Mandi Samiti premises.

Police officials said Chetram Saini, a resident of Kundanpur in the Majhola police station area, was found injured late on Tuesday night. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Saini jumped from a rooftop.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak met the grieving family on Wednesday and assured strict action after an investigation.

Gajendra Singh, a relative of the deceased, said, "Chetram was deeply hurt by the ongoing encroachment removal campaign in the Mandi Samiti premises. He ran the family's fruit business with me. The bulldozer campaign caused losses running into lakhs, which left him in deep shock." Singh alleged that Chetram jumped off the roof late at night. The family rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Pathak, who was in Moradabad to inspect the district hospital and attend a plantation drive, visited the post-mortem house after being informed about the incident.

He met the family members and directed officials to thoroughly investigate the matter and take strict action against those found responsible.

BJP MLA Ritesh Gupta also visited the bereaved family and assured them of justice.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced about law and order breakdown in the Mandi Samiti area during Monday's encroachment drive.

According to a complaint by Mandi secretary Sanjeev Kumar, a group of 10-15 people stormed his office, vandalised property including CCTV cameras, kicked his chair and assaulted employees.

Kumar alleged that one of the attackers claimed to be an MLA.

On Tuesday, following this incident, a heavy police presence accompanied by bulldozers carried out a large-scale encroachment removal drive on the orders of District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil. Around 100 shops were apparently affected during the two-day campaign.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, "An impartial investigation is underway. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge."