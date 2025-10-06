Trader killed as car hits bike in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old tent trader died after his motorcycle was hit by an SUV while he was crossing a road over a divider at Mohammadpur crossing in Baheri area of Bareilly district, police said on Monday.

Baheri SHO Sanjay Dutt Singh Tomar said the victim, identified as Sanjeev (30), a resident of Rudki village, was on his way to Baheri town for some work when the accident took place.

"As he attempted to cross the road by riding his motorcycle over the divider, a Scorpio coming from Kichha direction hit him, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead," the SHO said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and brought both the car and its driver to the police station, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal formalities are underway, the officer added.

According to the police, Sanjeev was married five years ago and is survived by his pregnant wife and three daughters. His family broke down in grief after learning about the tragedy. PTI COR KIS NB NB