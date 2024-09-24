Trader killed by business partners over monetary dispute in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old trader was shot dead allegedly by his business partners over monetary issues, police here said on Tuesday.

One accused in the case has been arrested, they said.

The victim was identified as Rishabh Gupta, a resident of Panchwati colony, police said.

Police received a call from a local regarding a person lying dead in the Nehru Nagar area. They also recovered a country-made pistol near the body, an official said.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Rishabh along with his three business partners -- Pulkit Goel, Anuj Sharma and Mukul Goel -- had gone to Haridwar after closing his shop, DCP (city) Rajesh Kumar said.

During the initial investigation, police arrested Mukul Goel who informed that when they were on their way back to Ghaziabad, Anuj shot Rishabh in the head, killing him on the spot.

"After killing him all three of us fled, leaving the body and country-made pistol on the roadside," Mukul told police.

Mukul told the police that all four of them were business partners and had some monetary dispute. On Monday night, an argument broke out between them when they were drunk, Kumar said.

Upon reaching Nehru Nagar they parked their vehicle near Anuj's house. He went inside, brought the pistol and killed Rishabh, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to arrest Anuj and Pulkit, Kumar added. PTI COR NAV HIG