Trader robbed of cash, jewellery worth Rs 4.1 lakh in Beed district

Beed, Feb 7 (PTI) A trader was robbed of jewellery, cash and other valuables worth about Rs 4.1 lakh after he stopped his car to relieve himself in Ambajogai tehsil of Maharashtra’s Beed district, police said on Saturday.

Shriram Satish Dhage (32) was targeted on the Lohandi Savargaon-Kallam road on Friday night, they said.

In his complaint, Dhage said he was travelling from Ambajogai towards Dhanora (Khurd) when he stopped his car near Ankur cross road to urinate.

Four men allegedly threatened him with a knife and took away his gold locket, a laptop and Rs 15,000 cash, collectively valued at near Rs 4.1 lakh, the official said.

A case has been registered at the Yusuf Wadgaon police station and a probe is underway, the official added.