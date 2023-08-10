Trader robbed of over Rs 10 lakh in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old trader was allegedly robbed of more than Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint outside his house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

On Thursday at 1.10 am, two suspects robbed a bag containing Rs 10,80,000 cash at gunpoint from Uruz, a resident of New Seelampur, they said.

Uruz has a metal sheet-cutting business and he was on his way to hand over the money to his driver for further delivery to another party. The incident occurred just outside his house in New Seelampur, police said.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station and efforts are being made to identify the accused. Further investigation in the case is in progress, they added. PTI NIT CK