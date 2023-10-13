Trader shot dead in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) A 33-year-old businessman was shot dead in the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Thursday, police said.

Vivek Sharma was attacked near the government hospital, they said.

The police have filed a murder case against prime suspect Sunny Shera and approximately 20-25 others who accompanied him.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satnam Singh said the victim and his assailants got into a dispute the previous night. On Thursday morning, they had another altercation near the government hospital that resulted in Sharma's murder.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the suspects, he said. PTI SDA SZM