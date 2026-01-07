Trader stabbed over credit dispute in Mau, knife lodged in abdomen for three hours

Mau (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old snack trader was critically injured after being stabbed over a credit dispute here, with the knife remaining lodged in his abdomen for nearly three hours, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Tuesday in Dariyabad village under the Ghosi police station area when an argument broke out between the trader, Udaybhan, and a customer over repayment of borrowed money. The dispute escalated, following which the accused allegedly attacked Udaybhan with a knife, striking him on the shoulder and abdomen, and also attempted to set him on fire, the police said.

During the assault, the knife got stuck in the trader's abdomen. Villagers alerted the police, after which the injured man was taken to a community health centre and later to the district hospital, they said.

Doctors at the district hospital removed the knife after a strenuous operation, during which it was found that the weapon had remained lodged in the body for about three hours. Considering his critical condition, Udaybhan was referred to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi around midnight for advanced treatment, the police said.

Ghosi Station House Officer Pramendra Kumar Singh said the incident took place due to a dispute over money. "The accused fled after stabbing the victim. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused," he said.

Local residents said there had been earlier disputes between the trader and creditors over outstanding dues. PTI COR KIS APL APL