Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A trader was booked for allegedly stocking items of a reputed pipe manufacturer without authorisation from the firm, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

He was booked under The Intellectual Property Rights Act after a raid at his store in Dahisar Mori on January 16, the Shil-Daighar police station official said. PTI COR BNM