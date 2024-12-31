Trader suicide: Need to check if he had psychological issues, says CPI (M) leader

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 31 (PTI) A veteran CPI (M) leader has sought to know whether a small-time trader, who recently died by by suicide allegedly due to the non-release of money deposited by him in the Left party-controlled cooperative bank here, was suffering from any psychological issues.

Sabu was found hanging on the staircase outside the Kattappana Rural Development Cooperative Society bank days ago.

As the ruling CPI(M) faced severe flak over the alleged suicide, the Marxist party on Monday organised an explanatory meeting in which senior leader and former power minister M M Mani said the party should not be burdened with the guilt of Sabu's demise.

"It should be checked whether he (Sabu) had some psychological issues. It should also be examined whether he had sought treatment for the same," Mani said during the public meeting here.

The leader claimed there was no circumstance for the trader to take the extreme step.

Rejecting allegations against the bank, he further said that there was no objectionable behaviour from the part of the CPI (M)-controlled bank or its administrative committee against him.

"The CPI (M) or the LDF had no role in his death," Mani added.

Sabu's death had sparked intense protest in the high range district last week as local Congress leaders did not allow the police to remove his body from the site.

Protesters alleged that Sabu had taken extreme step as the bank was not releasing to him the Rs 25 lakh he had deposited there.

He needed the money for his wife's medical treatment, they said. PTI LGK SA