Trader's association demands public holiday on Maharaja Agrasen's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The All India Vaishya Maha Sammelan (AIVMS) on Wednesday demanded a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen. "The founder of the Vaishya community, skilled ruler, creator of a balanced and equality-based ideal system, worshipper of non-violence and peace ambassador has an important contribution in the nation and society building," said AIVMS Delhi State President Naresh Kumar Airan.

In the present times, a developed India can be built by following the path shown by him, he added. The economically prosperous Vaishya community has been contributing to the economic progress of the country and will continue to do so in the future, and on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, people associated with the business sector worship him with rituals, a statement said. Airan said the principles of democratic governance, economic equality and social justice established by Maharaja Agrasen are important for the progress of not only the Vaishya community but the entire society.

"Lakhs of people of the Vaishya community live in Delhi, and keeping their sentiments in mind, we request the government to declare a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen," the statement added. The trader's body will also submit a memorandum to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, the statement added.