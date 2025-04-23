Traders associations call for Delhi bandh to protest Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Traders' bodies on Wednesday called for a Delhi bandh on April 25 as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and to express solidarity with the victims.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured. It was the deadliest terror strike in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel died.

The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh expressed deep sorrow and anger over the killing of innocent tourists in what it described as a peaceful region.

According to it, the call for a bandh has been supported by nearly all major trade bodies in the city. The move is intended to express solidarity with the victims and condemn the violence that has shaken the nation, it said.

"We request all traders, shopkeepers, and business owners to voluntarily shut their establishments on April 25 as a mark of respect to the victims and to send a strong message that acts of terrorism are unacceptable," the trader body said in a statement.

Earlier, traders from across Delhi gathered at Chandni Chowk for a candlelight march and raised slogans such as 'Atankwad Khatam Karo' (end terrorism).

"This brutal act has shaken the conscience of the business community and pained every peace-loving citizen," the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh added.