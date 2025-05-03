Traders' associations, Hindu activists hold 'Akrosh rally' against terrorism in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 2 (PTI) A large 'Akrosh rally', jointly organised by various traders' associations and Hindu activists, took place here to protest against terrorism and demand stringent action against terrorists and their supporters in Pakistan.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also joined the protest in the evening. However, his presence was opposed by some of the attendees in the rally.

A large number of people participated in the rally, which commenced at the Town Hall and proceeded through several parts of the city. During the demonstration, effigies of Pakistan were burnt.

Over a hundred organisations, including the Sanyukt Vyapar Sangharsh Samiti, Bhartiya Hindu Shakti Dal, and Vishv Hindu Parishad, participated in the rally.

A section of the crowd became agitated upon Tikait's arrival at the rally leading to Tikait's departure. As he was leaving, a scuffle ensued, and his turban fell to the ground.

SP City Satyanarain Prajapati clarified the incident, stating that reports of an attack on Rakesh Tikait with batons were inaccurate. He confirmed that "some people at the rally had opposed and heckled the BKU leader, and during the ensuing push and shove, his turban fell." The farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, condemned the incident, attributing it to a "conspiracy by a particular political party to suppress the farmer movement." Speaking to reporters, he alleged that "some youths were sent against him" and that "some of those who were heckling were under the influence of alcohol." Tikait announced that farmers would also organise a tractor march in protest against terrorism. The date of the march will be decided in the coming days.

He urged the Union government to take decisive action against terrorists to quell public anger. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG