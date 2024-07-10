Traders' associations in Ambala hail HC directive on removing barricading at Shambhu border

Ambala, Jul 10 (PTI) Various traders' associations on Wednesday hailed the Punjab and Haryana High Court order directing the Haryana government to remove barricading set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week.

Various trader associations, including the Ambala Wholesale Cloth Merchant Association, Ambala Sarafa Bazaar Association and the Electric Goods Association welcomed the High Court order.

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the Haryana government to remove barricading set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week where the farmers have been camping since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped.

Vishal Batra, the president of Ambala wholesale cloth association, said the cloth traders have been facing a great loss following the closure of Ambala Ludhiana Highway as a number of wholesale and retail customers from various areas of Punjab come to Ambala for purchase of wedding cloth materials.

Naresh Aggrwal, the president of Ambala Jewellery Association, also welcomed the High Court's order.

He said Ambala is one of the biggest market of jewellery having a number of branded jewellery showrooms and added the jewellers have faced loss of crores of rupees during the closure period of the highway.

Ambala electric goods dealer association and Ambala transport association also welcomed the High Court's order.

Notably, the Haryana government had set up barricades, including cemented blocks at the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February when the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced to move towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops.

The SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers to press the government to accept their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces. PTI Cor SUN AS AS