Traders at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar threaten protest over traffic jams

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A traders' body in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar on Saturday threatened to hold a protest against the Delhi Police over heavy traffic in the area.

In a video on social media, Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders' Association chairman Paramjeet Singh Pamma can be seen highlighting the heavy traffic in the area.

"For hours, people get stuck in traffic and even pedestrians cannot pass," Pamma said in the video.

He also claimed that there were no traffic police personnel to clear the bottlenecks and alleged that the police only issued challans instead of ensuring smooth traffic movement.

"The Federation of Sadar Bazaar Traders' Association will hold a protest soon against the traffic police and demand action against the responsible officers," Pamma said.

He also requested the deputy commissioner of police to take action and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"If no action is taken, all traders of the area will come out on the streets and protest against the administration," Pamma added. PTI MHS NIT SZM