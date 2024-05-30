Traders' body demands permanent fire tenders, safety training in Delhi markets

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), in a meeting with the fire department officials, demanded the deployment of permanent fire tenders within Old Delhi markets to enhance fire safety in the city's markets and industrial areas, as per a statement released on Thursday.

According to the statement, CTI representatives met with Chief Virendra Singh and Deputy Chief SK Dua of the Delhi Fire Service at Connaught Place on Wednesday to discuss pressing concerns and potential solutions.

Emphasising the need for immediate action, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and Vice President Rahul Adlakha highlighted the slow response times of fire department vehicles in the congested markets of Old Delhi, which exacerbate the risk to life and property, and demanded the deployment of permanent fire tenders within markets.

"The fire department officials acknowledged the suggestion but pointed out the lack of space in many markets. The department indicated that if market associations could provide sufficient space, fire brigades could be stationed accordingly," the statement read.

CTI members assured that a list of potential locations would soon be provided after consultations with market organizations for the deployment of permanent fire tenders, it added.

On Wednesday, five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

As Delhi grapples with record-breaking temperatures and an increase in fire incidents, the maximum temperature over Delhi-NCR varied from 45.2 degrees Celsius to 49.1 degrees Celsius in different parts of the city.

Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees Celsius as an outlier compared to other stations.

Additionally, CTI also stressed the importance of fire safety training camps, as many traders are unaware of basic fire safety practices, which can lead to catastrophic outcomes during a fire emergency.