Traders’ body raises safety concerns at Connaught Place after Red Fort blast

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Two days after a blast near the Red Fort claimed 12 lives and injured several others, a traders’ body on Wednesday flagged “compromised safety and security” at Connaught Place, and urged authorities to take immediate preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident in the busy commercial hub.

In a statement, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said that despite repeated requests, issues such as illegal hawking, congestion and parking violations continue to persist in the Connaught Place area, which attracts thousands of visitors daily.

Connaught Place, popular as CP, spans 13 blocks and is a hub of more than 2,000 showrooms, offices, restaurants, and cafes, and witnesses a footfall of more than 50,000 people daily, the association said.

It also houses the busy Rajiv Chowk Metro station beneath the Central Park, and the area's sensitivity demands proactive security measures from Delhi Police and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the statement said.

The traders' body alleged that more than 500 illegal hawkers continue to operate in CP despite a Delhi High Court order declaring the area a ‘No Hawking, No Vending Zone’.

Only 69 licensed hawkers are permitted in the area, the NDTA said, but enforcement against illegal vendors remains lax.

“These encroachments not only block pedestrian corridors but also pose safety risks. In case of any emergency, the movement and evacuation of people could be severely affected,” the statement said.

The NDTA also raised concerns about the storage of goods and gas cylinders by hawkers in public spaces, saying it could lead to accidents or even be exploited for unlawful activities.

It also flagged the parking of buses, cabs, and abandoned vehicles near the inner circle and Central Park as potential security risks.

Referring to the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which the Centre on Wednesday termed a “terrorist incident”, the NDTA said it should serve as a reminder for the authorities to remain vigilant in the crowded public areas, such as CP.

The association has written to local MPs, MLAs, NDMC officials and Delhi Police, seeking strict implementation of court orders and removal of illegal encroachments to ensure a secure environment for traders and visitors alike.