Traders hold 'Tiranga March' in support of Op Sindoor, raise slogans gainst Pakistan

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) In a show of solidarity with the Indian Army and its recent military action under Operation Sindoor, hundreds of traders from Sadar Bazar and Connaught Place held a 'Tiranga March' on Thursday, carrying a giant national flag and raising slogans against Pakistan.

The Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22.

The demonstration, organised by the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association began from Qutub Road Chowk. Participants raised slogans condemning terrorism and expressing support for India's armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, Federation chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma said the operation highlighted the continued presence of terrorist networks in Pakistan.

"This action demonstrates that such bases still exist in Pakistan. The international community, especially the United Nations, should take note and consider declaring Pakistan a terrorist state," he said.

Federation president Rakesh Yadav also condemned the recent attack on a gurudwara in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the death of several granthis, calling it a deeply disturbing incident that has sparked anger across the country.

The protesters marched through the streets, chanting slogans such as 'Pakistan Murdabad', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Indian Army Zindabad' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'. The crowd grew as members from various communities and business groups joined the procession.

A parallel demonstration was held at Connaught Place, where several traders' associations gathered with a large national flag, chanting slogans like 'Indian Army sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain' and 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'. PTI SHB SHB KSS KSS