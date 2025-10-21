Traders, labourers protest in Kerala's Kozhikode city over shifting of Palayam market

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) Intense protests were held since Tuesday morning at the Palayam market here by hundreds of traders and labourers over its shifting to a different location which is set to be inaugurated during the day by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While the protestors claimed that the size of shops are small at the new complex and it is located away from bus transport facilities, CPI(M) affiliated traders organisations supported the shifting of the market to the new location.

The CPI(M) affiliated traders carried out a rally to the new location -- at Kalluthankadavu here -- which they termed as modern and spacious with a lot of facilities.

They have also claimed that the shifting to the new location would also help address the traffic congestion problems at the Palayam market, which is in the heart of Kozhikode city.

The CPI(M) affiliated traders further said that there are over 300 shops available at the new location, while only half of those were there at Palayam.

The protestors, on the other hand, carried black flags and shouted slogans against the new market complex.

They also claimed that the shops for small traders are located on top of a covered drainage canal, while the prime sites have been given to bigger traders or companies.

The labourers working as loading and unloading workers at the Palayam market claimed that they do not have job opportunities at the new complex.

The protestors, belonging to various trade union groups, contended that they were never consulted or heard before taking the decision to shift the market. PTI HMP HMP KH