Traders meet I was to address in Baramati cancelled at last minute over some 'worry': Pawar

Pune, Mar 11 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said a event of a traders' body in Baramati which he was supposed to attend was called off at the last minute.

Something like this has not happened in the last 50 years, he claimed while addressing a gathering.

"There were three meetings, including a traders' one, lined up in Baramati on Monday evening. The traders' body conveyed to me they have cancelled the event. I do not know the reason but there was some sort of worry among them. Due to such worry, they decided not to have the programme," he said.

Taking a dig at the turn of events, Pawar said he had seen instances of people being afraid to express their views but this was the first time he was seeing a group afraid of listening to someone's views. PTI SPK BNM