Traders observe bandh in Solan as Sanjauli mosque row spills to other Himachal districts

Shimla, Sep 16 (PTI) Shops, except those selling essential commodities, remained shut in Himachal Pradesh's Solan as the Sanjauli mosque row in Shimla spilled to other districts of the state.

The call for bandh by the Beopar Mandal evoked overwhelming response and Hindu outfits took out a march demanding registration of migrant workers.

As many as 10 people had sustained injuries as the protestors demanding demolition of an "unauthorised" portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area on Wednesday broke barricades and pelted stones and police lathi charged them and used water cannons.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner and said persons whose real identity is not known and antecedents not verified would not be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the town.

The protesters also tried to forcibly close a vegetable shop, leading to tension but police intervened and pacified the agitated protesters.

Kushal Jethi, president of the Solan Beopar Mandal, said the administration should inquire where people are coming from and for what purpose they are coming. No outsider will be permitted to vitiate the peaceful ambience of the city, he added. PTI BPL MNK MNK