Traders protest against US tariff policy in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Hundreds of traders gathered at Kutub Road Chowk in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Saturday to protest against the tariff imposed by the United States on Indian industries, saying the move would hurt bilateral trade relations.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (FESTA) and was led by its chairman Paramjit Singh Pamma and president Rakesh Yadav.

The traders carried placards with messages such as "Withdraw tariff policy" and "Stop economic dictatorship".

Addressing the gathering, Pamma said, "The tariff policy would affect Indian industries, which are already facing losses due to pending export orders. Goods worth crores of rupees have been manufactured for US buyers, many of whom have even paid advances, but consignments are stuck because of tariffs," he added.

The protesters said that the restrictions would reduce the competitiveness of Indian products and slow down trade between the two countries. They also urged the US administration to reconsider its decision and work towards strengthening trade ties with India through cooperation and dialogue.

The protesters further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide relief to local businesses by easing GST provisions and facilitating low-interest loans, which they said would help domestic industries remain competitive.