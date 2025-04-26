Traders shut shops as bandh observed in Amritsar against Pahalgam terror attack

Amritsar, Apr 26 (PTI) Traders in Punjab's Amritsar shut their shops and other commercial establishments as 'bandh' was observed in the city on Saturday, with people taking out a march through the markets and even inside the old walled city area to protest the Pahalgam terror incident.

A bandh call was given by the Amritsar traders association and some other outfits.

Even private schools were also found shut due to the bandh call.

However, fuel stations, vegetable and milk vendors, medical and emergency services were exempted and they were working as per their routine.

Trains were also moving as per schedule while state run buses of Punjab Roadways were also plying normally.

However, many roads in the city wore a deserted look as local transport movement was thin.

During the past three days, protests have been held at many places in Punjab against the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday. PTI JMS SUN NB NB