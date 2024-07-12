Traders shut shops in Haryana's Hansi to protest against businessman's murder

Hisar, Jul 12 (PTI) Traders shut their shops on Friday in the Hansi town, about 26 km from here, to protest against the murder of JJP leader and two-wheeler dealership showroom owner Ravindra Saini (50).

Saini was shot dead in broad daylight outside his showroom on the Hisar road on Wednesday evening.

All shops remained closed as part of the day-long bandh called by traders and social organisations.

The traders have demanded the arrest of the murderers, besides a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim's family and a government job to a member of the family.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased remained in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for the third day on Friday as his family members refused to take the body for the last rites. They say they will not take the body until the murderers are arrested.

The family members of the deceased also staged a dharna outside the Civil Hospital premises.

The Hansi police had Thursday arrested Vikas alias Vicky Nehra, a resident of the Rohtak district and alleged mastermind of the murder. However, traders claim the killers are still at large.

Saini was shot by three men who approached on foot moments after he stepped out of the showroom.

CCTV footage showed another person waiting on a motorcycle close to the showroom. The three got on the two-wheeler after the attack and escaped.

Meanwhile, shops in all main areas, including Pratap Bazaar, Umra Gate, Badsi Gate, cloth market, and the Bus Stand Road market, remained closed.

The traders, who were joined by various sections of society, also took out a procession in various markets raising slogans and demanded the immediate arrest of the criminals.

On Thursday afternoon, a number of people, including the family members of the deceased, had blocked the Geeta Chowk located on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway.

According to Hansi's Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed, five teams have been formed which are conducting raids.

Haryana Pradesh Beopar Mandal's president Bajrang Dass Garg on Friday alleged the state government has failed to stop incidents of crime. "There is an atmosphere of fear among traders and the general public due to criminal incidents happening every day in the state," he said.

Opposition parties in Haryana recently hit out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on the law-and-order situation in the state.