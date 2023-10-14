Tradition meets technology: This Ramleela in Delhi to have e-passes

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Age-old traditions will meet digital technology this festive season, as a Ramleela committee here on Saturday announced that entry to the much-awaited event this year will also be allowed through electronic passes.

The president of Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi Arjun Kumar told reporters that in this digital age, visitors will be able to get an e-pass with a QR code which can be scanned at the time of entrance.

The Ramleela will commence from Sunday and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel is likely to attend the Ganesh Puja ceremony, the committee said in a statement.

About 25 personalities from Bollywood will take part in the enactment of the Ramleela this year, it said. PTI KND ANB ANB