Tradition of selling 20 per cent election tickets in Congress, accuses Himanta

Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attacked the Congress saying that the party has a "tradition of selling election tickets." His comment came in response to allegations by sitting Barhi Congress legislator Umashankar Akela, who claimed he was denied a ticket because he couldn't pay a Rs 2 crore donation to the party.

Sarma said, "This is nothing new... Congress has a long-standing tradition of selling around 20 per cent of its tickets. It happens in every state." He contrasted this with the NDA's unified approach, emphasising that while the NDA fields one candidate per seat, the INDIA bloc is struggling with seat-sharing disputes.

Sarma, also the BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge, expressed confidence that the party would win in Jharkhand.

Akela, who was denied a ticket, claimed he would have ensured one if he could pay the alleged sum.

Congress dismissed his allegations, attributing his exclusion to poor performance.

On Thursday, the party released its second list of seven candidates for Jharkhand assembly polls, bringing the total to 28, with Arun Sahu fielded from Barhi.

The Jharkhand elections are set for November 13 and 20, with results to be counted on November 23. PTI NAM MNB