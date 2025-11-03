'Traditional attire day' to be observed at govt offices in Sikkim every Thursday

Gangtok, Nov 3 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Monday announced that 'Traditional Wear Work Day' will be observed at all government offices, including those of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and banks, every Thursday.

A circular issued by the Home Department stated that the initiative aims at fostering pride in the state's unique cultural identity and promoting traditional values among employees.

Effective immediately, all officers and staff members are encouraged to wear traditional attire representing Sikkim's diverse cultural fabric every Thursday, the circular read. PTI COR ACD