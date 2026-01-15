Traditional buffalo fights held in Assam’s Morigaon despite Supreme Court ban

Morigaon (Assam), Jan 15 (PTI) Traditional buffalo fights, locally called ‘Moh juj’, were organised in parts of central Assam’s Morigaon district on Thursday as part of Magh Bihu celebrations, despite a Supreme Court ban on such duels.

The events took place in Baidyabori and Ahatguri, with participation from the neighbourhood people, according to local media reports. Officials declined to comment, citing the matter as sub-judice.

At Baidyabori, over 40 pairs of buffaloes were brought by their owners, with some bouts lasting more than 20 minutes. The Ahatguri fights saw 33 pairs competing, drawing large crowds to witness the traditional event, which coincides with the harvest festival Magh Bihu.

The Assam government had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in 2023 allowing buffalo and Bulbul bird fights during Magh Bihu, but the Gauhati High Court quashed it in December 2024, citing violation of a 2014 Supreme Court judgment.

While Bulbul bird fights are held at Hayagriva Madhav temple in Hajo (Kamrup district), buffalo fights traditionally take place in Morigaon, Sivasagar, and other Upper Assam districts, with Ahatguri being the most prominent venue.

The state government has sought to legalise buffalo fights by amending the existing law.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed unanimously in the state Assembly in November, seeks to exclude traditional buffalo fights from the definition of animal cruelty, similar to the Jallikattu exemption in Tamil Nadu.