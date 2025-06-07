Traditional dietary habits have changed, ideal lifestyle must to avoid diabetes: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Jun 7 (PTI) Adopting an ideal lifestyle is necessary to avoid diabetes, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday while asserting that traditional dietary habits developed through conventional lifestyles have undergone improper changes due to urbanization.

He was speaking after inaugurating the the 12th International Conference 'Hello Diabetes' jointly organized by Diabetes Care and Research Centre and the Diabetes Care Foundation of India.

Highlighting the serious and concerning spread of diabetes and obesity in India, Fadnavis said such conferences contribute significantly to ensuring India does not become the diabetes capital of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several initiatives such as Fit India Movement to address lifestyle-related diseases, prioritizing health awareness, he added.

"Traditional dietary habits developed through conventional lifestyles have undergone improper changes due to urbanization. As a result, various diseases are affecting people at a younger age. By adopting an ideal lifestyle, it is possible to stay away from diabetes," Fadnavis said.

Stressing the need for in-depth research on diabetes, the CM said public awareness about causes and remedies, and ideal lifestyle practices are essential to prevent diabetes.

"Awareness is the first and most effective treatment against this disease that weakens human physical abilities. Preventing gestational diabetes in pregnant women and thereby reducing the risk to newborns is a major challenge before medical experts. If positive outcomes emerge from this conference, future generations can remain diabetes-free," he asserted.

One of the biggest problems is the reluctance to accept the disease after its diagnosis, Fadnavis pointed out.