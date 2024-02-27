Traditional land of Naga people to be protected, govt assures MLAs

Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Tuesday assured the MLAs of its full support for the protection of the traditional land of the people, and amicable resolution of the dispute with Manipur concerning such land.

Advertisment

The assurance was made by Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home and Border Affairs, Y Patton while responding to the concerns over the dispute between the Southern Angami of Kohima district in Nagaland and the Maram, Mao people of Manipur state over the Kezoltsa reserve forest area.

The concern was raised by Independent MLA Kevipodi Sophie on the second day of the ongoing budget session.

In response, the deputy chief minister said the state government has taken up the issue with Manipur to take steps for ceasing all developmental activities and withdrawing the Manipur security forces stationed at the disputed site.

"Our people may also take note of the efforts being made by the government, the recent developments, and we all, need to extend our fullest cooperation and strive for an harmonious settlement,” he said. PTI NBS NBS NN