Traditional medicine doesn't get recognition it deserves; has to win confidence via science: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said traditional medicine does not get the recognition it deserves and has to win the confidence of the masses through science to expand its reach.

Addressing the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, Modi said strengthening research, use of digital technologies and developing a trusted regulatory framework will further bolster traditional medicine.

"The one whose body maintains this balance is healthy. Today, restoring balance is not just a global cause, but a global urgency. We will have to take steps at an even faster pace to address it," Modi said.

The prime minister said the question related to safety and evidence always crops up when it comes to traditional medicine.

"India is continuously working in this direction. Here, in this summit, you all have seen the example of Ashwagandha. For centuries, it has been used in our traditional medical systems. During COVID-19, its global demand increased rapidly, and its use began in many countries," Modi said.

"India is promoting Ashwagandha through its research and evidence-based validation," the prime minister said.

PM Modi launched several landmark Ayush initiatives including My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP). He also unveiled the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for the quality of Ayush products and services.

Modi released the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book 'From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush'.

He also released a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolising the global resonance of India's traditional medicinal heritage. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS