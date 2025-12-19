Traditional medicine must win trust through science, expand reach: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said traditional medicine was yet to receive the place it truly deserved and asserted that it should win trust through science to expand its reach further.

Addressing the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine here, Modi said strengthening research, use of digital technologies and developing a trusted regulatory framework will further bolster traditional medicine.

"There was once a perception that traditional medicine was limited only to wellness or lifestyle, but this perception is rapidly changing. Traditional medicine can play an effective role even in critical situations, and India is moving forward with this vision," Modi said.

The prime minister said a large section of the global population has long relied on traditional medicine, yet it has not received the place it truly deserves despite its immense potential.

"Trust must be won through science and its reach must be expanded further," he said, listing out steps taken by India to for scientific validation of traditional medicine.

He said that for centuries, Ashwagandha has been used in India's traditional medical systems and its global demand rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"India, through its research and evidence-based validation, is advancing Ashwagandha in a credible manner," the prime minister said, adding that international experts deeply deliberated on its safety, quality and usage.

The prime minister said that India was fully committed to making such time-tested herbs a part of global public health.

Modi said that the responsibility to expand the acceptability of traditional medicine was a shared duty of all countries.

He said the participation, dialogue and commitment witnessed during the past three days of this summit have deepened the belief that the world is ready to move forward together in this direction.

"Everyone has to make a resolve to advance traditional medicine with trust, respect and responsibility," the prime minister said.

PM Modi launched several landmark Ayush initiatives including My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP). He also unveiled the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for the quality of Ayush products and services.

Modi released the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book 'From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush'.

He also released a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolising the global resonance of India's traditional medicinal heritage.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Union ministers J P Nadda and Prataprao Jadhav were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Modi said in the 21st century, the challenge of maintaining balance in life is set to become even greater.

He said that the advent of a new technological era, with AI and robotics, represents the biggest transformation in human history, and the way of living will change in unprecedented ways in the coming years.

Modi stressed the need to remain mindful that such sudden lifestyle changes, coupled with the convenience of resources and facilities without physical labour, will create unforeseen challenges for human bodies.

The prime minister said that traditional healthcare must not only focus on present needs but also address future responsibilities, which are a shared obligation for all.