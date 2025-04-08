Traditional Ram Navami celebrations begin in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 8 (PTI) Traditional Ram Navami celebrations began in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag past midnight on Tuesday, as devotees took out vibrant processions with saffron flags, devotional music and tableaux.

Thousands of people from Jharkhand and neighbouring states visit Hazaribag every year to witness the 36-hour Ram Navami celebrations that take place on the 10th day of ‘Navratri’ in the district, officials said.

The processions began around 1 am, featuring 104 tableaux representing 108 ‘akharas’ (traditional groups), amid tight security.

Devotees also carried sticks and swords as part of the customary celebrations and chanted slogans, as they paraded through the streets to the rhythmic beats of ‘dhols’ and ‘nagaras’.

The Hazaribag administration has ensured heavy security arrangements for the festivities, deploying over 5,000 police personnel in the city.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said adequate number of personnel have been deployed at strategic points such as Jhanda Chowk, Jama Masjid Chowk, Indrapuri Chowk, Bara Akhara Chowk, Panch Mandir Chowk and Bara Bazar Chowk.

Arrangements for drinking water, toilets and medical emergencies have also been made for the devotees, she added.