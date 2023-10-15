Traditional rural sports organised among girl students in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 15 (PTI) Competitions on the traditional rural sports, which are almost extinct, were organised on Sunday among girl students of schools and colleges in Odisha's Ganjam district, functionaries of an organisation said.

The competitions were organised to revive the traditional rural sports, which were once considered the best form of entertainment for girls, they said.

The winners will be awarded in the ‘kumar punei janha lo’ cultural show to be organised by the Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF) on the day of Kumar Purnima on October 28.

The competitions for at least seven rural sports were held at Khallikote stadium here.

These sports included Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian (skipping), Sankha Nada (blowing of conch shells), ‘Thia Puchi’, ‘Basa Puchi’ and Hulahuli in two categories- senior and junior.

More than 300 students from different schools and colleges of Berhampur, the Silk City, and its adjoining areas participated in the competitions, said an officer of the organisation.

Khallikote Unitary University Vice Chancellor Prafulla Mohanty and Berhampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei attended the event as the guests. PTI COR BBM BBM BDC