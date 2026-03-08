Traditions and trends blend as Nashik celebrates festival of colours

Nashik, Mar 8 (PTI) Revellers jumped into ponds of coloured water, a tradition associated with the Peshwa era, in Nashik, marking the Rangpanchami festival on Sunday.

Traditionally, the festival of colours was celebrated on the fifth day after Holi bonfires were lit. However, this year the celebrations fell on the sixth day.

Nashik has a unique tradition of 'Rahads', which are small tank-like structures filled with water and natural colours.

Like every year, the preparations for this festival began two days in advance. All the Rahads were excavated, cleaned and decorated. The final touch was given early Sunday morning, after which they were filled with water. Natural colours were mixed in these tanks, and after traditional rituals, residents started celebrating the festival of colours.

Revellers enjoyed the festivities by pushing each other into the Rahads, and people from all age groups participated in the celebrations. PTI COR NSK