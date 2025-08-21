'Traditions ignored during Ballia Balidan Diwas': Freedom fighter's grandson writes to CM Adityanath

Ballia (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) The grandson of noted freedom fighter Chittu Pandey has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that old traditions were ignored during a recent Ballia Balidan Diwas programme.

Satyaprakash Upadhyay Munna, a resident of Babua Pur village, told PTI on Thursday that he had sent a letter to the chief minister expressing his grievance regarding programme held on Tuesday.

He alleged that traditionally, the jail gate is opened once and all participants come out together in a procession. However, this year, the gate was opened twice and two separate processions were taken out.

Upadhyay also claimed that ministers of state Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Dayashankar Singh and Danish Azad Ansari, who were present at the event, did not offer floral tributes at the statues of Chittu Pandey and freedom fighter Ram Dahin Ojha.

Moreover, the ceremonial programme was not organised at the historic Kranti Maidan of Town Hall, where Ballia's independence was declared in 1942, he added.

He alleged that ignoring old traditions during the programme has deeply hurt the families of freedom fighters and urged the chief minister to take cognisance of the matter to ensure that such practices are not neglected in the future.

Upadhyay said he is the son of Lalita Devi, daughter of Chittu Pandey, who was popularly known as the 'Sher-e-Ballia' (Lion of Ballia).

Pandey played a crucial role in the Quit India Movement of 1942 in Ballia. On August 19, 1942, the Union Jack was pulled down and the tricolour hoisted in Ballia, followed by the declaration of a parallel government.

Ballia Balidan Diwas is observed every year on August 19 to honour the sacrifices of the revolutionaries of Ballia. On this day, the district administration symbolically opens the jail gate, takes out a procession, garlands the statues of freedom fighters, and holds a commemorative meeting.