Traffic advisory issued ahead of AI summit, CBSE exams in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued a traffic public advisory ahead of the upcoming AI Impact Summit and the commencement of CBSE examinations and stated that elaborate traffic and facilitation arrangements have been put in place in coordination with the education authorities.

The AI Impact Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from February 16 to February 20. The CBSE board examinations are also scheduled to begin from February 17, which is expected to significantly increase traffic movement across several parts of the city.

Delhi Traffic Police said it has worked jointly with officials from the Education Department to ensure smooth traffic management and to minimise inconvenience to students appearing for examinations as well as the general public.

As part of the arrangements, all field staff of the Delhi Police have been sensitised and instructed to assist students travelling to examination centres. Police personnel have been specifically directed to facilitate smooth movement of students carrying admit cards or date sheets to ensure they reach their examination venues on time, officials said.

Special deployment and traffic regulation measures are expected to be implemented in and around the summit venue and other high-security zones.

Traffic police teams will also monitor congestion points and make real-time diversions wherever required.

The police has urged commuters to follow traffic advisories and plan their travel in advance, especially during peak hours. Parents and students have also been advised to keep buffer time while travelling to examination centres to avoid last-minute delays. PTI SSJ NB NB