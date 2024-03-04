Traffic advisory issued for Women's Premier League matches in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory about diversions and restrictions of vehicular movement for Women's Premier League matches at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.

Advertisment

The matches are scheduled from Tuesday to March 13, March 15 and March 17. For the convenience of the general public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions are being imposed in and around the stadium, the advisory said.

There will be diversion/restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road, it stated.

Commuters have been requested to avoid Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from the Kamala Market roundabout to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate from 4.30 pm to 12.00 am on the matchdays.

Advertisment

Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. Display of parking label on car windscreens is mandatory. Vehicle numbers must also be written on the parking label. Vehicles without valid parking labels will not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium, according to the police advisory.

Vehicle owners with valid parking labels have been advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (U-turn at Delhi Gate is allowed). Entry to parking lots P1, P3 and P4 will only be from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (near the petrol pump).

No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both carriageways) on the matchdays, according to the advisory.

Vehicles parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted, it said.

Spectators using app cabs and other taxies have been advised to use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop-off and pickup. PTI NIT NIT SZM