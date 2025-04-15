Traffic advisory issued in Delhi ahead of IPL match

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals scheduled to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

The match is set to take place on Wednesday and is expected to draw a large crowd. Commuters have been advised to avoid roads around the stadium, especially the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road near Rajghat between 4 pm and 11.30 pm.

"Traffic congestion is expected in the vicinity due to the arrival of spectators. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid routes around the stadium during match hours," the advisory stated.

Only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed to park in the designated areas near the stadium. Spectators are encouraged to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, for ease of access.

The nearest metro stations to the stadium are Delhi Gate (gate number four) and ITO (gate number three and four), both on the Violet Line, police said.

No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road from Darya Ganj to Rajghat and Guru Nanak Chowk to Delhi Gate between 4 pm and 11.30 pm. PTI SSJ SSJ NSD NSD