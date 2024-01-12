Traffic affected near India Gate due to R-Day parade rehearsal

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Traffic will be affected near the India Gate in central Delhi for over five hours due to Republic Day parade rehearsal, police said on Friday.

The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid the Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark.

"Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1200 Hrs on 12-01-2024," it posted on X.

The traffic was affected also on Wednesday and Thursday. PTI NIT TIR TIR