Traffic affected on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday said traffic was affected on one lane on Vikas Marg from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar for four hours due to the ongoing work on the Yamuna river. The police took to Twitter and urged commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic was affected on one lane on Vikas Marg in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to ongoing work on the Yamuna river. Due to this, the right turn has been closed from 5 pm to 9 pm for commuters, coming from W point side. They may take U-turn from express cut for Laxmi Nagar. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it tweeted.

The Yamuna in Delhi flowed more than a metre above the danger mark of 205.33 metres Monday morning, with authorities suspending the movement of trains on the Old Railway Bridge (ORB).

The water level at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in the discharge from Hathnikund barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

