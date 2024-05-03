Traffic along NH 10 in Sikkim-Bengal section to remain closed next week

Gangtok, May 3 (PTI) All vehicular traffic along NH 10 between Sikkim and neighbouring West Bengal's Siliguri will be restricted for three days next week, according to a notification issued on Friday.

The highway will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on May 9, in view of the bituminous works to be carried out by the PWD's National Highway Division at various spots between Rabi Jhora and Gail Khola on the West Bengal side of the border, the notification by the Kalimpong district administration in West Bengal said.

For the convenience of tourists and commuters, the administration has diverted traffic from Rangpo in Sikkim to Siliguri in West Bengal either through the Munsong-17th Mile- Algarah- Lava-Gorubathan and vice versa or via the Chitrey-Kalimpong town- Algarah-Lava- Gorubathan route.

Heavy goods carriers will ply via the Chitrey or the Reshi-Pedong route to Siliguri and vice versa.

The restriction may affect the tourism sector in the Himalayan state in the peak season.

Sikkim saw an unprecedented growth in tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2024. According to official figures released by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the state has attracted 290,401 tourists to the state till March 31, 2024. Among them, 256,537 were domestic tourists, while 30,864 were foreigners. PTI COR SBN SBN