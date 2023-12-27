Traffic challan can be paid through UPI from Dec 28 in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 27 (PTI) From Thursday, the traffic challan can also be paid through Paytm, UPI or online mode in Gurugram, said police.

Virender Vij, DCP traffic said that in a city like Gurugram, most of the people make digital payments.

Keeping this in mind, now the traffic challan fine can also be paid through UPI or online mode, he said, adding that the process of paying challan through UPI or online will start from Thursday.

Violators of traffic rules in Gurugram paid more than Rs 31 crore this year against over 14 lakh challans, police said.

"The Gurugram Police is ready to ensure orderly and smooth operation of traffic. This year, an initiative was started to issue challan to those changing lanes by monitoring with the help of drones for the first time," said DCP Vij. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK