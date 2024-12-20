Traffic challans promote 'rule of law', says SC judge

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Traffic challans promote "rule of law" by ensuring that the majesty of law is restored and making roads safe for the common man, Supreme Court judge Justice Manmohan said on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of evening courts for traffic challans in the national capital. Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru was also present on the occasion.

"The intent of this project, really speaking, is to promote the rule of law. How do we say that this promotes the rule of law? It promotes the rule of law because when someone commits a violation, they are issued a challan," Justice Manmohan said.

"If that challan is to be thrown in the wastepaper basket, it shows that the state and the judicial system is weak, it is inoperative. There is a serious disconnect in the system," he said.

By having evening courts, it is ensured that the system reflects all the challans that have been issued and that people are complying with them, he added.

"By that, we are ensuring that the majesty of law is restored. People will comply with the rules. And what is the intent of these rules? It is not just to make the state rich, it is to ensure that our roads become safe," the Supreme Court judge said.

"Why are these challans being issued? To ensure that our roads are safe, our common man is safe when he's traveling on the street," he further said.

According to Justice Manmohan, the police in Western countries achieved domination and showed its presence by taking care of traffic violators.

"You realise that the state is powerful only courtesy the traffic police over there," he said. PTI UK SZM SZM