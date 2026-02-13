Traffic challans worth Rs 300 crore issued in Bihar in 10 months

Patna, Feb 13 (PTI) The authorities in Bihar have issued 4.97 lakh challans, worth Rs 301.28 crore, for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and traffic rules on national and state highways in the last 10 months, Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar said on Friday.

Of the total, 1.48 lakh challans amounting to Rs 90.97 crore were issued in just the last two months, from December to February, he said.

Speaking to reporters outside the state assembly, Kumar said the department has so far recovered Rs 115.23 crore out of the total Rs 301.28 crore.

"These challans were issued from April 1, 2025, to February 11, 2026. Process is underway to recover the remaining amount," he said.

He said the department has intensified its drive against traffic violations on highways across the state, adding that the move is aimed at curbing accidents.

He also noted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently launched a 'national highway patrolling system' by flagging off a fleet of high-tech vehicles to strengthen road safety measures.

The highway patrol vehicles, deployed at strategic points at intervals of 50 km, are playing a crucial role in providing timely assistance to accident victims, the minister said.

Data released by the Transport Department showed that Bhabhua in Kaimur district topped the list in the last two months, with 30,833 challans worth Rs 12.16 crore issued.

It was followed by Gopalganj, where 23,308 challans worth Rs 8.34 crore were issued, Gaya, where 16,038 challans worth Rs 7.88 crore were issued, and Purnea, where 8,927 challans worth Rs 5.54 crore were issued.

Among districts reporting fewer violations were Bettiah, Sheohar and Sheikhpura. PTI PKD SOM