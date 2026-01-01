Traffic congestion at India Gate, Kartavya Path as crowds gather to celebrate New Year's Day

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The area around India Gate and along Kartavya Path witnessed heavy footfall leading to traffic congestion on New Year's Day as people gathered in large numbers with family and friends to welcome 2026.

From early morning onwards, families with children, groups of youngsters and tourists were seen arriving at the Central Vista to spend time near the iconic monument. Several visitors were seen taking leisurely car rides around Kartavya Path before stopping near India Gate, while others walked along the boulevard, clicked photographs and sat on the lawns, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The heavy footfall of people led to congestion on surrounding roads and increased pressure on public transport facilities in central Delhi.

A commuter said the Central Secretariat Metro Station was particularly crowded as a large number of people used the Metro to reach India Gate and nearby areas.

"There was a huge rush at the station as many people were heading towards India Gate to celebrate the New Year," the commuter said.

Sudhir, a resident of Gurgaon, said he arrived at the Central Secretariat Metro Station for some work but witnessed a massive crowd moving towards India Gate, forcing him to wait more than 10 minutes in a queue to scan his ticket.

"I came here for some work, but the station was extremely crowded with people heading towards India Gate. It took me more than 10 minutes just to enter," he said.

Devashish, who visited India Gate with his family, said the area was heavily crowded, though police personnel were seen trying to manage the situation. Visitors were being guided properly and movement was regulated despite the large number of people present, he added.

Another commuter, Fatima, said she was travelling from Shahdara with her children for a picnic but faced overcrowding at Kashmere Gate.

"There was a huge crowd and I had to wait for more than 10 minutes to board the Metro because of the rush," she said.

A police officer said additional personnel had been deployed in and around the India Gate area to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth movement of people and vehicles.

"We have deployed additional police personnel in and around the India Gate area to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth movement of people and vehicles. Police personnel are requesting visitors to follow traffic rules, cross roads safely, park vehicles only at designated places and cooperate with the police.

"We also wish everyone a very happy New Year," the officer said.

Police personnel were seen regulating traffic, guiding pedestrians as celebrations continued through the day.

Many people had gathered near the monument late on New Year's Eve as well to mark the end of 2025, with celebrations continuing past midnight.