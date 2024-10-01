Traffic congestion on Mathura Road expected to ease by year end: South Delhi MP Bidhuri

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday inspected ongoing developmental projects in south Delhi, saying traffic congestion on Mathura Road will likely improve by the end of this year.

The development projects in south Delhi, represented in Lok Sabha by Bidhuri, include the construction of a six-lane national highway at Rs 6,500 crore, said a statement from the MP's office.

Bidhuri along with officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reviewed the progress of construction work at Meethapur Chowk, new bridges on the Agra and Gurugram canals. He said the construction work will end congestion on Mathura Road and traffic will be facilitated on the canals.

The MP also inspected the construction of service lane and drain at Moladband Extension's Prasad Nagar. This work on completion will ease traffic jam in Badarpur area, the MP said.

Officials have assured that the construction work will be completed by year end, he said.

He also instructed officials to start work on a proposed foot overbridge on the bypass from Moladband Extension to Sector 37, added the statement. PTI SHB VIT VIT SKY SKY