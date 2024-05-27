Traffic constable alleges harassment by DSP in Udaipur; inquiry ordered

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) A traffic constable in Rajasthan's Udaipur has accused a senior officer of harassing him and demanded action in the matter, prompting the police to order an inquiry into the matter.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Yoyal said he ordered an inquiry into the matter after the constable's video surfaced on social media on Monday.

The constable, Ashuram, posted a video in which he alleged that he performed his duties in high temperatures amid the scorching heat but he was deliberately being targetted by Netrapal Singh, Deputy SP, traffic police.

He said the DSP kept abusing him and forcing him to stand in the middle of the road. In the video, Ashuram is heard requesting the state's DGP and Udaipur SP to appoint officers of RPS (Rajasthan Police Service) for the positions such as traffic DSP, instead of promotee officers. PTI SDA RPA