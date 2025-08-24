Traffic constable killed after being hit by speeding car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old traffic constable was killed after being hit by a speeding car near the entry point of the Institute of Professional Excellence and Management (IPEM) on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, police said on Sunday.

Vipin Kumar, who was deployed on the spot due to heavy traffic caused by VIP movement in the area, was hit by the car on Saturday.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, ACP (Traffic) Sachidanand said.

Kumar was flung into the air after being hit by the speeding car before crashing onto the road.

His brother Akshay Kumar, who's also a traffic constable, lodged an FIR at the Vijay Nagar police station following the incident. After Vipin’s death, a section for murder was added to the FIR, police said.

Police have arrested the car driver, Vinit alias Binney from Sadar Pur village, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. They have also seized the car.

During interrogation, Vinit admitted that he was driving at a speed of 120 kmph and had failed to notice the constable.

Listed as a history-sheeter by the Madhuban Bapudham police station in Ghaziabad, Vinit has been booked under the relevant sections of law.

After post-mortem, Kumar was given a guard of honour at the police lines on Sunday afternoon before the body was handed over to his family members. PTI COR ABN SMV ARI