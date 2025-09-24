Traffic cop assaulted in Delhi, two held

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A traffic police officer on duty was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in north Delhi's Timarpur area, an official said on Wednesday.

"Two persons involved in the assault have been arrested and efforts are underway to identify and nab the remaining accused," a senior police officer said.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing the officer being manhandled, surfaced on several social media platforms.

According to police, the officer was deployed on challan duty when he signalled a motorcycle rider to stop. Instead of complying, the biker allegedly attacked him, and within moments, a few other men joined in the assault, he said.

The officer added that a case has been registered, including for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions; assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty; voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty.

A police source also said that the mobile phone of the traffic officer was also robbed during the scuffle. Further investigation into the incident is in progress. PTI BM SKY SKY