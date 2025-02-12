Traffic cop held for seeking Rs 500 bribe

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) A traffic police constable has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 500 bribe from a transporter at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said here on Wednesday.

The constable, Pravin Gopale (41), was nabbed on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by the victim, it said.

"The constable initially demanded Rs 700 from the transporter in exchange of allowing him to operate his pick-up vehicle in Kalyan. He warned that if the payment is not done, then his vehicle will be stopped at every checkpoint and action will be taken against him. He later brought down the amount to Rs 500," an official said.

The victim then approached the Thane unit of the ACB and lodged a complaint. The anti-graft agency then laid a trap and caught the constable while accepting the money, he said. PTI COR NP